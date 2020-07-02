Expanding my experience

When I shifted from a PG to a rented apartment in Bengaluru--there was a very big Java J2EE training centre just after one block to ours. Every time I used to cross it, I used to get a very strong thought of training those students in Personality Development and GD/PI as I had decades of corporate experience. However, the thought of stepping out my comfort zone and of trying something new stopped me. We are hardwired to not explore anything in uncomfortable zones.

However, mustering up some courage, I decided to venture into the uncomfortable zone and approached the owner who used to reside next to my apartment. To my astonishment, he said, “why not! There is a new batch coming in and we can arrange a small workshop for them." Two days later, I conducted a “handwriting analysis” workshop for the students.

The analysis report was ready and once again my concern about stepping outside my comfort zone stopped me from sharing it with the owner. I had to reject my inner voice and proceed, and the result was amazing. The analysis report turned out to be an eye-opener for the owner. It helped him understand the loopholes in training.

Immediately, I was appointed as a soft skill trainer for a year. In a year, I trained more than 1000 students and gave guest lectures in various engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Had I not decided to come out of my comfort zone, I would have remained dreaming about this move.

After six years, I got a chance to conduct a training program for engineering students in Nagpur. I was asked to submit an experience letter. Once more--against my doubts, I approached the owner– not did I get the experience letter, I also acquired a new business deal for my training centre! That day I realised one thing, by understanding our strengths and when we put our plans into action, success is always guaranteed. To create a comfort zone, one has to traverse through the path through the uncomfortable zone.