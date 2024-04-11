JOIN US
Fasting and fitr for welfare

Fasting and fitr for welfare

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is not merely a feast but a spiritual milestone deeply ingrained in Islamic tradition. Instituted by Prophet Muhammad in 624 CE, it symbolises gratitude to Allah for the blessings and strength received during the month of fasting.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 23:29 IST

Ramadan holds profound significance within the Muslim community, not just for its festivities but also for its spiritual and economic implications. While it’s a day for families to come together, it’s also a reflection of a deeper spiritual journey that culminates in the celebration of Eid.

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is not merely a feast but a spiritual milestone deeply ingrained in Islamic tradition. Instituted by Prophet Muhammad in 624 CE, it symbolises gratitude to Allah for the blessings and strength received during the month of fasting.

The festivities begin with the sighting of the moon and the exchange of heartfelt greetings. Families gather for the Eid prayer, adorned in new attire, and engage in acts of generosity by giving gifts and money to the less fortunate. However, the essence lies in the giving of Zakat al-Fitr.

Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charitable contribution, ensures that everyone, regardless of their economic status, can partake in the festivities. It is a fixed amount of food or cash that a Muslim has to give to the needy. It is given right before the Eid namaz. Each individual has to arrive at the right amount of charity he/she owes and identify the needy in the community. The amount of fitra traditionally is said to be one saa’, i.e., four handfuls of grain or staple foods such as rice, wheat, or barley, per person in the family. This is by far obligatory, and the purpose is simply to ensure that everyone has enough to eat on the day of Eid and celebrate. It is also an act of repentance for any mistake committed during the fast. 

This act of giving fosters economic welfare and social cohesion within the community. It serves not only as a means of repentance but also as a catalyst for economic upliftment. It is a step towards an equitable society.

With approximately 1.4 billion Muslims worldwide, the economic impact of Eid celebrations reverberates nationally and globally.

However, its significance transcends mere economic metrics, fostering social and religious harmony within communities.

As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, let us reflect on its dual significance: as a spiritual journey that elevates the soul and as an economic catalyst that enriches communities. May this Eid be a beacon of harmony, compassion, and peace for all.

