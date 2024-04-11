Fasting and fitr for welfare

Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charitable contribution, ensures that everyone, regardless of their economic status, can partake in the festivities. It is a fixed amount of food or cash that a Muslim has to give to the needy. It is given right before the Eid namaz. Each individual has to arrive at the right amount of charity he/she owes and identify the needy in the community. The amount of fitra traditionally is said to be one saa’, i.e., four handfuls of grain or staple foods such as rice, wheat, or barley, per person in the family. This is by far obligatory, and the purpose is simply to ensure that everyone has enough to eat on the day of Eid and celebrate. It is also an act of repentance for any mistake committed during the fast.