Adding injury to wrestlers’ insult

The wrestlers’ protest in Jantar Mantar in Delhi will soon be two weeks old, but their cause has not progressed much and may actually be facing a setback. Some of them were injured in a scuffle with the Delhi Police on Wednesday night. Vinesh Phogat, one of the leaders of the protest, has said that she was abused by drunken policemen. Vinesh Phogat is among the country’s top athletes and has brought it honours from various international fora.

Other protesting wrestlers are also top athletes who have brought laurels to the country. The mistreatment and neglect add insult to the injury of the wrestlers who have demanded action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment, including rape. The government has not only been unsympathetic but has even sent hostile and discouraging signals to the wrestlers.

When the government failed them, the wrestlers had to approach the Supreme Court for justice. The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan only after the court questioned the government on its response to the charges. The police had told the court that a preliminary inquiry was needed before filing an FIR. The court had to tell the police of the serious nature of the charges. The court has now closed the proceedings as it thinks the purpose of the petitions before it has been served. Even the registration of two FIRs is not the right and adequate response to the charges.

Any ordinary person facing POCSO charges on the complaint of a minor, as Brij Bhushan does, would have been arrested and put in jail immediately. Brij Bhushan has been accused of harassing several female athletes, but he is roaming free. He is speaking with the authority and power that can only come from a sense of impunity. He talks ill of the protesters and names the victims. The wrestlers have also faced insensitivity and indifference from those whom they would naturally look up to for support. They have said that Union Minister Anurag Thakur had tried to hush up the complaints. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha’s comments about the protest were insensitive, though she later tried to make up for them. It is unfortunate that enough support has not come from the sports community.

The police have put up barricades in Delhi to prevent the wrestlers’ supporters from coming to the city after last night’s incident. Some supporters have been arrested. It will be unfortunate if a law-and-order situation is created and the protesters are blamed for that. It will be a shame if the protesting wrestlers are denied justice and their alleged tormentor has the last laugh.