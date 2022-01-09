State polls hold national importance

The country has moved into the poll mode with the announcement by the Election Commission (ECI) of the schedule for assembly elections in five states. The states going to the polls are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The EC has announced a schedule that starts from February 10 and ends on March 7, with the counting of votes on March 10. While Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will have a single-phase poll on February 14, Manipur will have a two-phase poll on February 27 and March 3. UP will have polling stretched over seven phases starting with February 10 and ending on March 7. As is the norm, the model code of conduct has come into being with the announcement of the schedule.

Political parties have been making preparations for the elections and have even started their campaigns. They will gain momentum and reach their climax now.

This round of elections holds much importance though they are being held in only five states. State assembly elections or by-elections assume importance at the national level on the basis of their context or timing or the number of states or seats where they are held. The elections in UP have a national dimension because it is the country’s largest and politically most important state. The BJP is in power in the state now and it is crucial for the party to return to power there. Its performance in the elections will have an impact on the 2024 general elections and therefore, the present round is even described as a semi-final. The BJP is in power in four of the five states. It faces a stiff challenge from the Congress in Uttarakhand. The electoral situations in Goa and Manipur where the BJP had formed governments after coming from backdoor are very fluid.

The Congress should retain Punjab if it has to retain its relevance at the national level but the AAP has emerged as a serious contender there.

The elections are special also because they are being held when the third wave of the Covid pandemic may have started. The Election Commission had invited criticism last year for its failure to take timely actions during assembly elections which may have aggravated the second wave of the pandemic. It has now issued a ban on rallies and other gatherings till January 15 and will review the situation after that. It is not known how a few days’ ban will help when the epidemic is spreading.

The Commission has also advised parties to conduct their campaign as much as possible in digital and virtual mode. This is seen to give an advantage to the BJP, but the Commission should ensure that there is a fair contest.

Watch the latest DH videos: