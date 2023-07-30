Worrying increase in India's cancer burden

It is a matter of concern that India’s cancer burden and cancer mortality rate are rising. The government told the Rajya Sabha last week that of the 14.61 lakh people detected with cancer in 2022, 8.08 lakh died, as against 7.89 lakh in 2021. The incidence has been increasing every year. Studies and estimates present a grim picture. According to an ICMR study, one in nine Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime. One in 68 men will develop lung cancer and one in 29 women will develop breast cancer, according to the study. The incidence is higher among women. The incidence of all cancers is estimated to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament last year that cancer prevalence is slated for an increase by 12.8%. What is cause for greater concern is that, according to a FICCI study, the actual incidence of the disease could be two to three times higher than the official figures.

The mortality rate is not only rising but is also among the highest in the world. We need urgent measures to prevent the incidence of the disease, and to treat it and reduce mortality. It is necessary not only to increase the number of public health clinics and hospitals but also to equip them with oncologists and state-of-the-art equipment. Even testing and diagnosis are inadequate. The country needs easy access to specialist hospitals for timely detection and affordable treatment. But this remains a big challenge in a country where even primary health care is not accessible to large numbers.

Cancer treatment is expensive and often prolonged. Many cannot afford it and treatment at private hospitals is not an option for them. The government should expedite work on the 19 state cancer institutes and 20 tertiary care centres it has promised. There should be awareness programmes and campaigns which help prevent cancer and detect it early. Lifestyle changes are necessary to prevent certain types of cancer. Some risk factors, like the use of tobacco, are known. There should also be better research into the incidence and treatment of the disease. It is important to increase health insurance coverage which is now available only to a small percentage of the population. Deaths due to cancer have declined by 33% in the United States since 1991 and the main reasons are early detection, lower rates of smoking, and improvements in treatment. India can similarly bring its mortality numbers down.