Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Friedrich Merz visit signals India’s rising role in Germany’s global strategy

In its ambition to become a developed economy by 2047, India has identified Europe as an important partner in trade, investment, technology, and the green transition.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 05:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsGermanyOpinionFriedrich Merz

Follow us on :

Follow Us