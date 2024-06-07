From the dark past to the bright present

The world would not have seen a greater miser than him during the early stages of his life. He was a wealthy merchant and refused to spare even an anna to the needy. It is believed that the Lord himself came to him pretending to be a beggar and taught the miserly merchant such a lesson that Purandara Dasa abandoned his wealth and devoted his entire life to meditation of the Lord. Had he turned back on his past life, the world would not have had a father of Carnatic Music.