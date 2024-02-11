Glamorizing violence, gamifying debate

But what distinguishes Hindu myths is the idea of karma. Actions have reactions. Consumption results in debts that everyone has to repay. This idea is missing in Western myths. In the many Ramayanas of India, Rama is cursed by the widows of villains he kills. Tara, widow of Vali, curses him. Mandodari, widow of Ravana, curses him. Rama therefore spends the last days of his life alone, without a wife or children by his side. Mahabharata is not just about the victory of the Pandavas; it is also about the price of war. All children of Draupadi are killed in the war. All children of Krishna are cursed to kill each other. Contrary to popular belief, good deeds do not always have good rewards. Hence Krishna says, focus on actions, not results. We cannot control the outcome.