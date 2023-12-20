Global migrations and governance

The scale of contemporary migrations is such that it puts immense pressure on existing regulatory frameworks like the 1951 Refugee Convention and the 1967 Protocol, with an emphasis on the principle of non-refoulment. Technically, migrants enjoy rights in their state of origin, transit states, and host countries. However, the 2022 Global Risks Report contends that fractures within the international community and national-interest postures impact the global capacity to meet such challenges. Of late, national-level barriers to migration have increased in the light of nativist arguments and the national interest policies of the destination countries. Fierce debates are underway about the pressures on the civic authorities regarding employment, resources, education, health facilities, and welfare measures. Formulating a proactive, coordinated, coherent, and inclusive migration policy remains a challenge. States also have to individually and collectively work towards strengthening national, regional, and global regulatory institutions and mechanisms. Countries grapple with issues like cultural relativism, levels of acceptance, xenophobic tendencies, and prejudices against particular social and cultural identities. Migration issues have also been politicized and securitized, with an emphasis on state sovereignty and national interests. Hence, addressing the issues of global governance from a holistic perspective is critical to ensuring better migration governance.