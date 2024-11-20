Gold is at the mercy of Trump, China and King Dollar

It’s important to appreciate the changing investment landscape. Societe Generale SA strategist Andrew Lapthorne calls US equities “undeniably expensive” but notes valuation conversations with investors “are increasingly rare.” The US represents about 74 per cent of the MSCI World index market capitalization, a record high. “This is almost entirely down to the valuation premium, without which the US would be closer to 50 per cent of MSCI World,” Lapthorne calculates.

This is close-your-eyes and buy price action. It's worth repeating that the rest of the world accounts for only only one-quarter of global equity market capitalization. To paraphrase Gore Vidal: “It is not enough to succeed. Others must fail.”

Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset strategies at Pinebridge Investments, reckons that Trump causes problems far and wide, “Europe has a big bullseye on their head on all these trade issues,” he says. Furthermore, the policies China is putting in place will at best “slow down their slowdown, not reverse it. So the companies or countries that rely on exporting to China are really gonna suffer.” European exporters are the most exposed if tariff wars break out.

The big three historical drivers of gold prices, according to Chris Watling, founder of Longview Economics, are the dollar, inflation expectations and interest-rate forecasts. Tempering inflation expectations are less supportive of gold. Even though US consumer prices ticked up in October, the Treasury market was quite sanguine about it, raising expectations for another 25 basis-point cut from the Fed in December.

Nonetheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared less enthused about the need for sequential interest-rate cuts in his most recent speech, making a pause early next year looking quite possible. With 10-year US Treasury yields nearing 4.5 per cent, delivering a healthy return of more than 2 per cent in real terms after adjusting for inflation, then gold's glister isn’t quite so alluring when it pays no income and comes with storage costs. The backdrop has suddenly altered from being supportive for gold to working against it.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. remain optimistic, looking for the yellow metal to finally reach $3,000 an ounce by the end of 2025, driven by renewed central bank buying and further Fed rate cuts. They see a Trump administration, pursuing increased tariffs and potentially worsening deficits, as benefiting gold in the long run. A Trump presidency will be unpredictable. Gold will always have its uses, but it just might take a more aggressive Fed rate-cutting approach that materially weakens the dollar to reignite its charge higher. Ultimately, though, its fortunes remain dependent on the needs and whims of China.