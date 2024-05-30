Grandparents on duty

The grandparents begin their typical day in the wee hours of dawn when the baby decides to wake up. We spring into action, rapidly recollecting and following the predefined routine, which is also displayed on the wall to assist our failing memories: switch off the white noise machine, release baby from the sleep suit, clean up, and change into a onesie (YouTube video available). This is followed by the preparation of formula milk using a machine, the use of which required a couple of hours of training earlier, and feeding in a bottle that is air bubble-proof. We also underwent training to operate several other devices and implements. There was the feeding bottle washer and steriliser; a system of video cameras to be monitored when the baby is asleep; a software application on the smart phone to record events and activities throughout the day; strollers and baby seats for outdoor activities. It truly was nothing short of learning several systems in a new office.