Help farmers adapt to new normal

Micro-irrigation (drip or sprinkler) is the ideal candidate to ensure high water use efficiency and help in the conservation of water resources, along with improving yield rates and reducing input costs. However, the majority of farmers with marginal and small land holdings may not be able to afford to adopt microirrigation, and state support is vital to ensure higher penetration of microirrigation. Budgetary allocation for subsidies to encourage microirrigation is limited. The current trend of distribution of these limited funds is through equality (same preference to all districts) and also political interference. Thus, we find that in Karnataka, rainfed, drought-prone districts have received lower allocations than some districts in the Malnadu region. This practice should be changed, wherein equity would be the norm for the allocation of subsidies for microirrigation. In other words, the susceptibility of a region to drought should be the guiding factor for allocations. Thus, more allocation should be made to the water-stressed region of the state to ensure protective irrigation rather than productive irrigation until the large regions of the state or country have better drought-proofing capacities.