How to be worthy of our freedom

‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ This is a celebrated quote, stressing the importance of freedom to all men. Perhaps it inspired our forefathers to fight for freedom from British rule.

On August 15, 1947, when India became a free nation, our founding fathers would have risked everything, including their very lives, for their freedom. Today, 77 years later, as we celebrated our 78th Independence Day a few days back, it was a reminder for all of us to take cognizance of what true freedom means to our lives.