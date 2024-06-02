How we think and feel about the deaths in Gaza tells us who we are

One could take the view that it is good that finally even those who never cared for Palestinians have joined the outcry. There may be some validity to such an argument, but it is very limited. The fact that we need a State to do something so outrageous for people to ‘feel’ is worrisome. Even this universal condemnation was only because the attack was on a camp. If the same people had been killed at their homes or while walking down the street, there would have been no such outburst. Meaning, the same Israeli military firing the same weapons on innocent individuals would have been excused as collateral damage. Many may have even blamed Palestinians for bringing it upon themselves. We needed something so wrong to happen to find it problematic. For decades, Palestinians have been killed, arbitrarily arrested, and their lands occupied. That I even need to state this fact again and again informs us of the skewed nature of our views of the region and the people. The world has just remained a mute spectator.