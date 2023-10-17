I wrote to tell of others’ sufferings. It helped me get through jail: Sudha Bharadwaj

What inspired you to write this book?

Once I overcame the shock after the arrest, I realised I was luckier than most other women prisoners in Yerawada. I had my daughter, my friends, and union people. I, as a lawyer, could understand what was happening. Many people were far less privileged and much more miserable than I was. Their families had abandoned many. They had no clue about any form of legal help. Nobody came to meet them.

That is when I started admiring how they were coping with that situation. There was overcrowding, indignancy, and uncertainty about your future. People were able to cope in such situations, too. They made friends inside the jail and helped each other. Their resilience inspired me. It was also to make sense of where I was and what was happening around me. It gave me something to do. It helped me get through jail life.

Yerawada was one of the better jails. Even there, you see many problems. If you can summarise critical issues...

Overcrowding is a very basic issue. It means the lack of amenities, continuous queues and quarrels for the existing amenities, and the quick spreading of illnesses.

Another thing lacking is proper legal aid. For those left on their own with no family support, particularly for women prisoners, the quality of legal aid is extremely poor. Many are illiterate or do not know the Marathi language. So they can’t read their own chargesheets.

The third thing is counselling and psychological health support. Only those whom the jail staff cannot control are referred to the psychiatrists, and normal issues like depression, not eating, inability to cope with situations, etc. are not addressed. A big part of rehabilitation is dealing with what they think about themselves. Actual rehabilitation comes next. So these are the main issues.

You spoke about the need for counselling. Do religious and spiritual programmes conducted by NGOs in jail help?

When they don’t have a family or a future to look forward to, particularly poor convicted women, don’t rely on the courts to get them bail. They get some remission to work in the field or a factory. So, for many, the spiritual thing may not be a solution, but it is helpful. Interestingly, people are highly secular. Even Hindus will fast (during Ramadan), and everybody will go for Ganapathi celebrations. Everybody will eat Christmas cake. For them, it’s like any God will do: just get me out of here!