If the US hits Iran harder, be ready for blowback

Then as now, Iranian proxies were waging war against America’s presence in the Middle East, while Tehran hid behind a veil of deniability. Then as now, an American president didn’t want a major conflict but needed to restore deterrence.

Trump went for shock value, targeting Soleimani — a man whose role combined the duties of spymaster, special operations chief and shadow foreign minister — to demonstrate the vulnerability of Iran’s top leadership. For good measure, the US killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a militia leader who was Soleimani’s right-hand man in Iraq.

The strategy worked, in a sense. Tehran lashed out after Soleimani’s killing, raining missiles on al-Asad air base in western Iraq (where a sizable contingent of US personnel was stationed) and then accidentally shooting down a civilian airliner amid the hair-trigger tensions. But Iran’s actions came after an interval sufficient for US intelligence to see what was coming, and for the Pentagon to evacuate some forces before the air base attack. And after that strike produced many injuries (mostly concussions) but no fatalities, the Iranians quietly signaled that they weren’t looking for any more trouble.

Overblown fears of “World War III” notwithstanding, the immediate crisis ended. If Iran’s leaders aren’t eager for conflict with the US today, that’s presumably because they remember how badly the last round turned out for one of their own.

But the Soleimani story also involves two other key points.

First, Iran didn’t stay deterred for long. In March 2020, two US soldiers were killed in an attack by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group in Iraq (the same one suspected of involvement in last month’s deadly strike on American forces in Jordan). By early 2021, attacks on US forces were intensifying, as Tehran also plotted to assassinate high-level American officials. Killing Soleimani helped bring one crisis to an end — but it brought only a momentary pause in Iran’s ongoing struggle with the US.

Second, Trump didn’t avoid a bigger war by much. Although there was some speculation Iran had tried to miss US forces at al-Asad, the more likely explanation is that Washington just got lucky. Had a few missiles landed in slightly different places, the Pentagon might have been dealing with dozens of deaths instead of dozens of concussions. Had that occurred, the Trump administration was reportedly considering a much larger military campaign inside Iran — just the sort of conflict Trump had hoped to avoid.

Today, the US is trying to restrain Iran and its proxies in another confrontation. Among its options are strikes aimed at Iranian personnel in Iraq and Syria, against Soleimani’s successors atop the Quds Force, or perhaps even within Iran itself.

Such tactics could potentially help manage the present crisis, by reminding officials in Tehran — as Trump did four years ago — of how existentially overmatched they might be in a showdown with a superpower. But don’t assume such attacks will prevent Tehran from seeking revenge or bring more than a temporary respite.

As Soleimani’s death reminds us, the present crisis is just one round of a protracted strategic rivalry. If the US intends to hit Iran harder, it had better get ready for Iran to hit back.