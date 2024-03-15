Ignorance is bliss

I vaguely recall a Phantom comic book story that I read when I was young. This is how the narrative unfolds. A little boy,who is an orphan, gets lost in the jungle. Being rich, he is chased by many bad elements of the society. Before death, his grandfather ties a band around his wrist and instructs him against removing it. That band is nothing but the Phantom’s lucky charm, which means whoever owns the band would be under the Phantom’s protection. The boy, unaware of the lurking dangers around him, gets protected by the Phantom’s confidants, the pygmies in the jungle. Remaining out of sight, they keep protecting him, unknown to the little boy, until he is completely out of danger. All along the innocent child had been enjoying the bliss of ignorance of the hazards surrounding him.