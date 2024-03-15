Ignorance is bliss

Well! All said and done, we are also surrounded by perils at each and every step of our lives. But when we think about the Supreme Being the dangers disappear without our knowledge of their existence. Offering prayers to the Lord or doing activities that may please the almighty are wonderful ways that we can get reminded of him. Each and every action of ours can be done like a offering to God. By doing so, we not only attain perfection in whatever action we do but also, get protected by the Supreme without any knowledge of ours. As the belief goes, Lord Hanuman protects his devotees and stays beside them wherever Lord Ram’s name is chanted.