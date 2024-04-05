Implement precautionary principle in chemical industry regulation

While data on chemical accidents and acute poisoning exists, information regarding chronic health impacts remains scarce. India mandates rigorous testing for food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical producers to ensure that their products are safe for human use. They have to get approval certificates from regulatory agencies, like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. In complete contrast, plastic products are sold without any public information about their chemical composition and associated health effects. The infamous case of Dupont’s use of “forever chemical” C8 in Teflon manufacturing, despite knowing its health risks, underscores the urgent need for regulation. For decades, Dupont suppressed evidence linking C8 to cancer, miscarriages, and other health issues, putting profits ahead of public safety. This information became public only when some affected farmers took the company to court. The Global Plastics Treaty is an opportunity to bring about systemic change: improve transparency, phase out hazardous plastic chemicals and polymers, and promote the development of non-toxic plastics or non-plastic alternatives where appropriate.