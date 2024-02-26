In the face of reality

This reminds us of Leo Tolstoy’s How much land does a man need, where the chief offers the farmer as much land as he can cover by sunset. The greedy farmer who wants to go big time, begins his walk at the top of a small hillock and covers several miles of land despite the fierce heat. With ten miles left to go, he becomes exhausted and starts running, fearing that he will not return to the chief before sunset. He approaches the end just as the sun sets. Spotting the Chief laughing, he collapses to the ground dying from exhaustion. A worker digs a small grave, ‘Six feet from his head to his heels was all he needed’. In fact, an urn would do for many, even less than six feet.