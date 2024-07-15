Income Tax: Will the Union Budget take that leap of faith?

Upward revision of deductions

Presently the overall limit of Section 80C (which include life insurance premia, contributions to provident fund, etc) is capped at Rs. 1.5 lakh and was last amended in 2015. In the case of Section 80CCD (covering contribution to NPS), to bring parity with government employees and incentivise further, other employees also should be allowed to contribute up to 14% of their salary and the annuity received should be fully exempted. Again, Section 80D (health insurance premia) capped at Rs. 25,000 / Rs. 50,000, was last amended in 2015 / 2018, respectively.

Section 80EEA covers deduction in respect of affordable housing. Since the new government is making a fresh push for an additional 3 crore rural and urban households under ‘the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, the erstwhile lapsed condition for availing deduction under this section should be reinstated up to March 31, 2029.

Section 80TTA, under which deduction for interest in savings account is capped at Rs. 10,000, was inserted in 2013 and there were no revisions thereafter. The cap should be increased to Rs. 25,000 (half of similar benefits extended to senior citizens under Section 80TTB).