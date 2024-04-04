India’s takeoff has to start on the factory floor

The problem goes beyond India, of course. A report released by the World Bank last week worried that South Asia only created about 10 million a jobs a year over recent decades, even as the number of potential workers was growing by 19 million a year. The proportion of the working-age population in the region who are employed has declined since 2000 — the only slice of the developing world where that happened.

Still, India’s problems are particularly acute. Last week, a major new study from the International Labor Organization pointed out that the standard structural transition seen in most developing economies, in which agriculture slowly loses workers to more productive sectors such as manufacturing and services, “reversed after 2019, with a substantial rise in agricultural employment.” The report added, dryly, that this trend was “rather unique” for lower-middle-income countries.

What could Modi conceivably do in a third term to fix this? The advice is coming in thick and fast. Some argue that a completely new growth model is required, since neither factories — which increasingly require fewer workers to run —nor slowing exports can be counted on to generate employment at the scale they have in the past. One economist told the New York Times this week that the typical path which leads countries “from the farm to the factory and from the factory to offices,” was “wrong.”