Interim Budget | Roadmap towards economic emancipation

Notwithstanding the major economic headwinds exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical tensions, domestic and foreign investors would do well to savour the emerging story from one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Beyond the numbers, the interim budget provides a clear roadmap for sustaining the reformist agenda by striking a delicate balance between capitalism and socialism. As India remains steadfast in achieving the $5 trillion economy target over the next three years, the tone is clear in generating social welfare without hurling aspersions on the private sector which is vital for creating a virtuous cycle for an interwoven interaction between investment and consumption.

For a complex democracy like India with disparate aspirations, it is crucial to achieve a symphony between the government’s mandate in delivering economic justice to the masses and the private sector’s fiduciary duty by playing a leading role in creating sustainable economic opportunities and contributing to the fiscal coffers measured from the perspective of tax buoyancy. In this regard, increasing the allocation of capital expenditure by 11 per cent maintains the momentum in the delivery of public goods with an accompanying multiplier effect to the benefit of the wider economy.

The private sector will cheer the government’s decision to lower its borrowing in the coming fiscal by ameliorating the crowding-out effect with an intended goal of incentivising private borrowing by tapping into the bond markets. With an expected surge in foreign inflows on the back of the inclusion of government bonds in global bond indices, there is an expectation of a benign impact on yields providing a fillip to financing in a boost towards investments.