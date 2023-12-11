Internet in the time of floods

Oh, the magnitude of the problem of residents in such complexes is so much more potent than that of the domestic worker! After all, the only problem the worker has is that her house is under water, and her alcoholic husband beat her up the previous night as he was getting withdrawal symptoms because liquor shops, too, were shut down. And she has a son, who is part of an actor’s fan club and is worried that there is not much time to organise posters and milk for the first-day-first-show abhisekam to mark his thalaivar’s blockbuster!