Intertwining hate speech and politics

So, in the context of a modern society, whose religious views must be accepted when questioned in a breach of Section 295(A)? Of course, it should be the members of the religion whose faith has been insulted, and these rules should not be used to target a specific segment of society. Insulting religions or religious leaders may be debated or denounced, but it should not be legally prohibited or punished. This is because hate speech laws are based on the critical distinction between criticising or ridiculing religion and encouraging prejudice or aggression against individuals because of their faith, and blasphemy laws that prohibit religious criticism, in general, are incompatible with societal principles.