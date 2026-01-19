Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Iran’s uprising and its fallout

Iran’s uprising and its fallout

Given its longstanding antagonism with Iran following the 1979 revolution, Israel views regime change as vital, perceiving Tehran as an ‘existential threat’ to its survival.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 00:47 IST
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 00:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IranOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us