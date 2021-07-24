It’s not where you shop, it’s what you buy

I’m trying to remember the last time that I actually purchased something from a physical store. Was it December last year, when I needed new sunglasses? My life has now reached a point where nearly all my shopping is done online. I know how it looks: I’m supporting unethical multinational companies such as Amazon, instead of local traders, and contributing to the destruction of India’s retail business. Is it really as bad as it seems, though?

Last week, the findings of a pan-India consumer survey revealed that people have become more conscious about product origin and ingredients, whether products are eco-friendly, and how closely brands are working to benefit local communities. Consumers are switching to organic and natural products, often in support of social causes. Furthermore, online shopping and better delivery logistics are helping enterprises reach new buyers. I’m one such buyer.

In the morning, I get up and brew myself coffee using fresh craft-roasted and ground beans, produced on a plantation that follows sustainable farming practices. I wash my hands and wipe down the kitchen bench with chemical-free cleaners infused with essential oils. Afterwards, I light a non-toxic incense stick, hand-rolled by prisoners who are being rehabilitated and transformed. The honey I put on my toast is pure and unadulterated. It comes from a society that assists rural farmers to take up community-based beekeeping with indigenous bees. Warli tribal art decorates the breakfast tray. It’s part of a striking collection of contemporary handicrafts designed and made by rural artisans from across India.

Where did I get all these meaningful swadeshi products? Amazon India. In fact, if it wasn’t for the Ecommerce sites, I probably would never have discovered them.

In Gujarat, a friend of mine has a brand that aims to create sustainable livelihoods for artisan women of marginalised tribal communities. This includes the bamboo-weaving Kotwalia community and the nomadic Mir community, skilled in bead work. They make intricate, eye-catching beaded bangles and necklaces. Of course, I was excited last year when my friend told me that the products would be available online. She had decided to use the platform to gain more exposure, since lockdown and lack of tourists had affected sales and thus the artisans’ income.

Amazon, for instance, has special storefronts for authentic Indian handicrafts and female entrepreneurs, and a local shops programme to help kirana stores establish digital presence. They hold regular online events to promote artisans and small businesses. Similar initiatives by other large Ecommerce players have helped these enterprises access infrastructure, and wider markets, to stay afloat even during the pandemic.

All is not well, though. The Confederation of All India Traders says Ecommerce companies have destroyed the business of kirana stores and other merchants with anti-competitive practices. The traders’ association wants Ecommerce operations to be reigned in to level the playing field, and the government has drafted broad amendments to consumer Ecommerce rules in response. These proposed changes prohibit flash sales, create entry barriers to the marketplace, and increase regulatory compliance requirements. The unfortunate thing is that Indian artisans and entrepreneurs most in need of support to sell online may get caught in the crossfire of appeasing traders’ concerns.

Ecommerce is undoubtedly the future of retail and there’s much potential to use it for good, to empower small businesses to adapt and grow. They shouldn’t be disadvantaged by policy changes aimed at shielding bricks-and-mortar stores. By shopping online, I want to create opportunities for enterprises that have positive social, environmental and economic impacts. Hopefully, it will encourage them to embrace the shift to Ecommerce and take advantage of what large Ecommerce platforms have to offer.