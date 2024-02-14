Keeping company with contentment

The last part is unexpected, and we smile as the writer intends us to do. Actually, though, Kornfield makes an important point, even in this light-hearted piece of prose, as he does in his philosophical discourses. In the opening lines, he seems to advocate a stoic approach to life, wherein one accepts whatever comes one’s way with commendable composure. Realising, perhaps, that most human beings are incapable of such extraordinary equanimity, he goes on to speak of something within our reach: a state of serene satisfaction.