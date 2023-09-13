Keeping you updated. No, thanks

The drama does not end there.

Once the items have been shipped, the transportation agencies—think Fedex and Blue Dart—take over and bombard you with ‘updates’ on various locations and cities that your items may be passing through. If ever you missed your geography lessons at school, this is the time to get educated—I mean, updated. There is heightened excitement, or heartache, depending on who you are, on the day of delivery. You get excruciating details of the ‘last mile’ of the journey on a minute-by-minute basis, comparable to the commentary of the last over in a 20-20 cricket

game. You are informed of every turn the delivery truck is taking and every traffic light where it is held up. Unable to control your racing heart, you are outside your door, rushing towards your deliverance! After a minute of peace following the arrival of your treasure, you get ready to ‘receive’ the next one.