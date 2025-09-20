Menu
3 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Militants opened fire on the team that reached the spot and then an exchange of fire continued for around 30 minutes.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 01:36 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 01:36 IST
