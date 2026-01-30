Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Labour mobility can unlock real FTA gains

Labour mobility can unlock real FTA gains

By embedding India deeper into European supply chains, the deal opens up diverse avenues for a ready workforce.
Saksham Raj
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 22:09 IST
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 22:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionCommentlabourFTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us