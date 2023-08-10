Ladakh: Best enjoyed responsibly!

In less than 20 minutes, a doctor had seen my wife, done a preliminary diagnosis and recommended admission into the Tourist Ward. Yes, there are two wings with 20 beds reserved for tourists, and over the next three days, I witnessed several tourists staggering in with altitude sickness, getting a shot of oxygen and bounding out the next morning. Some of the conversations that I had triggered this article, in fact, as I felt that many tourists who visit Leh do not acknowledge the altitude and come without enough preparation to cope with it. Thousands of tourists who have never been to 10,000-ft altitudes before, visit the region every year and then make an immediate dash to 18,000+-ft to drive over the Khardungla pass. Very excited and expectant they head out, but when they reach the pass, the pleasure quickly turns into pain at that altitude.