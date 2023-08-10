Ladakh: Best enjoyed responsibly!

I write this in the wake of the tragic passing of Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty while on a high-altitude adventure in Leh.
I myself am just back from a two-week adventure in Ladakh. For the uninitiated, Ladakh is one of the highest inhabited deserts in the world. It has for decades been in the rain-shadow of the mighty Himalayas and hence is very dry, with little rain through the year. This year was expected to be no different, and my wife and I planned our first visit to the region in July. We decided to explore the Markha Valley on a trek under the guidance of Pune-based Adventure Pulse. I also hoped to climb KangYatse 2, a 6250-m high peak on the side, with a few others from the group.
After a long flight via Delhi, we landed in Leh. We had heard of the unpredictable weather in the area and that several road trips had been disrupted in the Manali area due to landslides. We were advised to spend at least 48 hours in Leh to acclimatise. We stretched it to 96 hours and enjoyed Leh as well.
Leh is stunning from the time your plane curves its way across the mountains and lands at the military airfield. Leh is the resting place for many brave souls, living and martyred. The Hall of Fame war museum and memorial honours those who put their lives on the line in trying conditions, defending our borders. The Shanti Stupa is another must-visit in Leh, and if you are preparing for a trek, use the steps to go up to test your fitness one last time!
Our Markha Valley trek began in earnest on day 5 of our stay. We approached our first stop – only to be halted by a landslide that had been triggered by unseasonal rain! Forced to camp by the roadside, our first night was spent in rain, with no stars staring down on us that night. We moved on to our next camp, a full day behind schedule.
Somewhere along the way, my wife picked up a bug and fell ill. After a long and arduous hike back to a roadhead, we managed to get to the Sonam Nurboo Memorial Hospital, Leh, one of only two hospitals in the area. Run by the local government, SNM Hospital is one of the best hospitals I have been too -- and I have seen a few.
Sonam Norbu, a Padma Shri recipient (1961), was a local hero who had contributed immensely to the defence and development of the region and country, who died in 1980. The hospital was built in his memory and upholds his legacy well.
In less than 20 minutes, a doctor had seen my wife, done a preliminary diagnosis and recommended admission into the Tourist Ward. Yes, there are two wings with 20 beds reserved for tourists, and over the next three days, I witnessed several tourists staggering in with altitude sickness, getting a shot of oxygen and bounding out the next morning. Some of the conversations that I had triggered this article, in fact, as I felt that many tourists who visit Leh do not acknowledge the altitude and come without enough preparation to cope with it. Thousands of tourists who have never been to 10,000-ft altitudes before, visit the region every year and then make an immediate dash to 18,000+-ft to drive over the Khardungla pass. Very excited and expectant they head out, but when they reach the pass, the pleasure quickly turns into pain at that altitude.
I had a word with the Medical Superintendent of SNM Hospital, Dr Tsewang Choral, who had this to say: Ladakh welcomes tourists with open arms but requests them to respect the altitude and take necessary precautions. The tourist ward has been set up to support them, of course, and I witnessed and experienced first-hand the high level of commitment of the doctors and nurses as they looked after patients. And all for free! But they have been put under strain in recent times. Last year alone, there were some 40 deaths during the tourist season.
Here are some cautionary tips
1. Give yourself a minimum of 48 hours of acclimatisation in Leh, even if you have driven in from Srinagar. The first 24 hours, stay indoors and rest.
2. Drink at least 4 litres of water every day at this altitude. Staying hydrated is a way to avoid altitude sickness.
3. Avoid alcohol, and definitely no substance abuse.
4. Dress warmly and cover your head at all times – helps to have a buff as you avoid the cold and protect yourself from the dust.
5. If possible, keep a portable oxygen cylinder handy in your car for emergencies, and an oximeter in hand.
(The writer is a Bengaluru-based trekker and wannabe mountain climber)