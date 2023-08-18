Lessons from the universe

Our Universe is a beautiful creation of its creator. The Universe was created by God according to a well-conceived plan. The greatest and most salient characteristic of the Universe is that it is fully obedient to its creator. Even after the elapsing of thousands of millions of years, the sun, the moon, stars, and planets, moving at incredible speeds in their orbits, have not wavered even by a fraction of a second in their course, each one faithfully carrying out the duty assigned to it.