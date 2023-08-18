Lessons from the universe

Our Universe is a beautiful creation of its creator. The Universe was created by God according to a well-conceived plan. The greatest and most salient characteristic of the Universe is that it is fully obedient to its creator. Even after the elapsing of thousands of millions of years, the sun, the moon, stars, and planets, moving at incredible speeds in their orbits, have not wavered even by a fraction of a second in their course, each one faithfully carrying out the duty assigned to it.
Another compelling aspect of the Universe is that all its parts work in complete harmony with each other. It has never been the case that the sun or moon worked in conflict with each other. The stars will not collide with each other nor will the planets cross each other's orbits.
God has created so many creatures on earth with man considered the supreme creature, the Universe is subjected to the code of monotheism, in which God is the creator, the sustainer of the Universe, and in him all the powers are vested.
None besides Him has any sway over the Universe. The entire cosmos, from the particles of dust to the gigantic galaxies, is under the direct domination of one God who alone is master of all beings.
The scriptures tell us that all the things in the Universe obey and glorify the creator. The very birds chirping in the green boughs of trees seem to sing songs in praise of their creator and sustainer.
The sun, when it sends down its golden rays, starts spreading in every nook and corner of the world after the darkness of night, seems to express the thought: Glorified be the One who is the source of all light. Should He choose to extinguish it, darkness would engulf the entire universe. It is this very same formula which man is called upon to follow.
Remembrance of God should become the richest treasure of his life, and devotion to Him should become a lifelong vocation. As per Bhagavad Gita, the creation of the cosmos resulted when God Almighty exploded himself with a big bang (God was that singularity that existed at the time of the big bang).
The Quran states: Allah created the heavens and Earth and all that existed in between them in six days, there was a big explosion or the Big Bang.
According to the Book of Genesis, God created the universe and all the heavenly bodies, the sun, moon and stars in six days. The instant creation of the Universe, the Big bang Explosion.