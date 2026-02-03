Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Madhav Gadgil: A gentle giant of Indian ecology

Madhav Gadgil: A gentle giant of Indian ecology

At IISc, PhD students are required to clear an oral qualifier examination before proceeding with their thesis work.
P G Babu
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 20:03 IST
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramamadhav gadgil

Follow us on :

Follow Us