Make people, not pelf, rule our democracy

The landmark judgement of a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court striking down the Electoral Bond (EB) Scheme as unconstitutional came on a very significant day – February 15. It was on this date 460 years ago that the celebrated truth-seeker Galileo Galilei was born.

The ecclesiastical powers in Rome tortured him to recant his heliocentric theory, which challenged the extant Biblical notion of Earth being the stationary centre of the universe. Legend has it that while he did as they demanded to avoid death, he muttered at the end of it, “Eppur si muove” (and yet, it moves).

Being true to the upanishadic saying -- satyameva jayate, na anrtam, (truth alone triumphs, not falsehood) – the Supreme Court put an end to the system of opaque political party contributions that the Modi government had forced on the country by giving the excuse of protecting donors’ identity. Ironically, and brazenly, it was done in the name of transparency!