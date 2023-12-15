Measures needed to keep affordable housing afloat

Considering robust GST collections of over Rs 13 lakh crore from April-November 2023, a 12% year-to-date rise, monthly average GST collections of Rs 1.49 lakh crore, consumer price index inflation at 4.8% in November (within the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%), and other positive indicators like the boom in vehicle sales, unemployment at a record low of 3.2%, comfortable forex reserves at $600 billion, Sensex touching an all-time high of 69,825 last week, and surprise GDP Q2 (July-September) growth of 7.6% (YoY), the RBI/MPC increased the GDP growth rate for the current financial year to 7% from the earlier projected 6.5%. However, they retained the inflation projection at 5.4% for the full fiscal year due to concerns about food inflation’s short-term upside risks. A decrease in rabi sowing, a decline in kharif output of major crops, falling water levels in reservoirs, the El Nino effect, and volatile crude oil prices are likely to contribute to high food inflation.