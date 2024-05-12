Memories of GE’s Crotonville

In the initial weeks of my tenure at General Electric in India, I was accidentally introduced to an important aspect of the company. My manager in the US nominated me for the Manager Development Course (MDC) at GE’s Crotonville campus. At the time, the significance of this nomination barely dawned on me, until our local HR expressed concerns, fearing it was a reward bestowed too early, recommending that I take up the opportunity after a year. This was my first introduction to the legendary Crotonville, a significant part of the GE Culture and Leadership development. I attended MDC at Crotonville later, which was an experience that deeply shaped my understanding of leadership and development.
Over the years, Crotonville became a recurring chapter in my career narrative. I was privileged to attend several leadership training sessions in an unparalleled learning environment. The courses often ran for two to three weeks, and were led by some of the world’s foremost experts in industry, academia, and within GE’s senior leadership. Jeff Immelt, then Chairman and CEO of GE, was a guest speaker at all the senior-level Crotonville courses. His presence at these sessions underscored the importance GE placed on continuous learning and development at all levels of the organisation.
In addition, Jeff and all his direct reportees appeared throughout the leadership sessions, talking about business or functional priorities and seeking inputs from the participants. The participants were from around the globe, and diverse in many ways. Many times, heated debates would ensue between the participants and the senior GE leadership. Learning from each other, asking questions, and discussion and debates were all important aspects of learning.
A memorable session for me at Crotonville was the Leadership Innovation and Growth strategy workout. Jeff Immelt was a fellow participant sitting with the rest of us in the learning pit throughout this three-day session!
Learning extended beyond the confines of the classroom. We travelled globally, engaging with other companies and expanding our understanding of global business dynamics. Back in Crotonville, the evenings unfolded with camaraderie and networking at what was affectionately known as the White House, where we partied and formed spontaneous friendships that endured. One of my experiences was a learning trip to understand ‘Lean’ from leading manufacturing companies. My travel was on a charter flight with Gary Reiner, GE’s CIO, where we spent the whole trip discussing Maxwell’s equations. It was amazing to see the keen interest from Gary on a topic far from his profession and training. This was how GE leaders were – curious to the core and constantly learning.
While some Crotonville courses were replicated locally, the unique essence of being at Crotonville was irreplaceable. The residential programme, with its long duration and the architectural grace of its buildings, contributed to an immersive experience that was second to none.
Today, with a tinge of nostalgia, I reflect on the news that GE has sold Crotonville. Having visited numerous other corporate learning centres, I can assert that none rival the holistic experience Crotonville offered. The quality of the participants, the expertise of the faculty, and the meticulously curated experiences were unparalleled.
Crotonville was more than just a training centre; it was an institution that epitomised the zenith of corporate learning and development. The closure of such a landmark symbolises the end of an era. While the corporate world will continue to evolve and adopt new methods for leadership development, the legacy of Crotonville will remain a high watermark, a testament to what corporate training can achieve. Its impact on thousands of leaders, including myself, will be cherished, and its absence keenly felt. There will truly be no other like it.