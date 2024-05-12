Memories of GE’s Crotonville

Learning extended beyond the confines of the classroom. We travelled globally, engaging with other companies and expanding our understanding of global business dynamics. Back in Crotonville, the evenings unfolded with camaraderie and networking at what was affectionately known as the White House, where we partied and formed spontaneous friendships that endured. One of my experiences was a learning trip to understand ‘Lean’ from leading manufacturing companies. My travel was on a charter flight with Gary Reiner, GE’s CIO, where we spent the whole trip discussing Maxwell’s equations. It was amazing to see the keen interest from Gary on a topic far from his profession and training. This was how GE leaders were – curious to the core and constantly learning.