Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Menstrual Leave | State must recognise women’s biological needs without reinforcing gender binaries

Menstrual Leave | State must recognise women’s biological needs without reinforcing gender binaries

Menstrual leave forces a reckoning with how India values women’s labour and care
Manisha Chachra
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 06:47 IST
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 06:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsKarnatakaOpinionMenstrual leave

Follow us on :

Follow Us