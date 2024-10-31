Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Mental health and marriage

Mental health and marriage

Studies show that a significant proportion of Indian women with graduate degrees do not use their qualification and get married shortly after graduating (United Nations Development Program’s India Skills Report, 2019).

Follow Us :

Varsha Singh
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 20:50 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinionmental healthmarriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us