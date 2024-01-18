Milind Deora’s exit unlikely to cause ripples in Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra is unlikely to be much affected by the well-publicised and well-timed exit of former Union Minister Milind Deora on January 14.

In his two-decade political career, Deora was among the youngest Lok Sabha MPs in 2004, and in 2019 became the president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee — this was mainly attributed to his friendship with then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the fact that the faction-ridden party wanted a non-controversial leader after Sanjay Nirupam.