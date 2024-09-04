Mindfulness: The key to a fulfilled life  

It’s very common for most of us to fantasise about things like shopping or going to a movie while we are at work. And while we are actually in a movie theatre, we worry about the work piling up on our desks. Isn’t it ironic?

We are trapped by intrusive memories of the past or fret about what may or may not happen in the future, and in this whole struggle, we don’t appreciate the Present because we identify ourselves with our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions strongly.

We forget a fact that we need to live in the Present, i.e., the NOW, and for that, we need to be very still inside, but we are constantly distracted by our thoughts linked to the past and future. We are addicted to the patterns and beliefs we created in the past which keep driving our thoughts in the present.