Moral licensing in religious individuals

They are people who have immense faith in God and religion but behave or live their lives hurting people around them. Many lead an immoral life as well. Witnessing such behavior from someone who claims to uphold high religious beliefs is disillusioning.

That is why we say to practice what you preach. In many cultures, people who practice religion are treated with respect and accepted which is deceiving. This practice of religion without internalising the values in their actions is shallow.

Today, the younger generation has become cynical of religious institutions and values with eroding trust within cultures. When the actions of the so-called religious individuals do not align with their professed values, it undermines the credibility of the religious belief discouraging genuine spiritual growth. Individuals and communities must foster a culture of self-reflection and accountability by emphasizing the importance of aligning actions with values and encouraging genuine practice over fake display.