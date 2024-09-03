Moral licensing in religious individuals

Some people feel their religious devotion justifies their unethical behaviour. They think God protects them for adhering to faith however they treat others. Our faith in God talks about principles that guide behavior towards fellow human beings.
All the religions in the world address values like honesty, compassion and integrity to be practiced in real rather than following the faith ardently. These values are the foundation of moral behavior for many followers of religious belief. But in real life, outwardly religious people act in unethical and immoral ways. We have seen numerous people who are religiously involved.
Such people do not miss religious gatherings, chant, pray and read sacred scriptures believing their good deeds or adherence to religious values compensate for their bad actions. This is what we call moral licensing. A man’s conduct with his family, friends, colleagues and others should align with the professed values of his faith in God. People think they have the moral license to hurt others with their words or actions and compensate God with devotion.
They are people who have immense faith in God and religion but behave or live their lives hurting people around them. Many lead an immoral life as well. Witnessing such behavior from someone who claims to uphold high religious beliefs is disillusioning.
That is why we say to practice what you preach. In many cultures, people who practice religion are treated with respect and accepted which is deceiving. This practice of religion without internalising the values in their actions is shallow.
Today, the younger generation has become cynical of religious institutions and values with eroding trust within cultures. When the actions of the so-called religious individuals do not align with their professed values, it undermines the credibility of the religious belief discouraging genuine spiritual growth. Individuals and communities must foster a culture of self-reflection and accountability by emphasizing the importance of aligning actions with values and encouraging genuine practice over fake display.
It is important to practice ahimsa (non-violence), which endorses compassion and respect for all living beings, truthfulness (satya) and righteousness (dharma) stressing honesty, integrity, and fairness in interactions. The concept of seva (selfless service) encourages helping those in need, while respect for elders and the belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) foster unity and inclusivity.