More trees don’t mean more water

While trees mitigate surface runoff and soil erosion and thereby improve waterflow, they also have high evapotranspiration rates, a process by which trees absorb water through roots and release it as vapour through leaves. In low rainfall areas and tropical arid climatic regions of India, this is an important parameter to consider; otherwise, more trees can reduce the water availability from the watershed. A study published in the journal Nature Geoscience in 2022 using evapotranspiration models estimates that with an increase in tree cover, there could be a possible decline of up to 38% in water flow in some of the world’s major river basins. This article further raises concern about the global forest restoration potential of a study published in the journal Science in 2019 that maps areas where tree cover can be increased but doesn’t consider the possible negative impacts of trees on the water flow.