Musk waves goodbye to Tesla’s growth targets

This was all foreshadowed on the third-quarter results call when Chief Executive Elon Musk responded to a question about the 50 per cent growth target by essentially mocking the question:

I mean, the risk is stating the obvious. It's not possible to have a compound growth rate of 50 per cent forever, or you will exceed the mass of the known universe.

Hard to argue with that; forever is a long time. But how about just one more year? The universe could surely take another 2.5 million T-badged electric vehicles in its stride. As it was, the consensus for 2024 stood at just under 2.2 million vehicles. But that was before Tesla informed investors about its current position vis-a-vis the waves in lieu of providing an actual number.

Throughout the past year, as Tesla’s margins shrank and growth prospects dimmed, other narratives were deployed by both Musk and the more starry-eyed analysts to support the valuation, centered on artificial intelligence and robotics.

One reason why Musk’s recent thinly veiled threat to take his AI visions elsewhere unless he gets a giant slug of new Tesla stock rings hollow is that he has made AI a critical pillar of Tesla’s valuation — and, therefore, the bulk of his own wealth.

On Wednesday evening, the narrative was centered more on the relatively humdrum question of a new car. Humdrum relative to humanoid robots, but absolutely vital to Tesla’s future.