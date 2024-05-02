Naari Shakti is more than cash transfers

While all these sound particularly alluring to the most downtrodden, this is destructive in the sense that it undermines much of what the feminist movement in India fought for. Indian feminists did not advocate wreaking fiscal havoc by demanding cash transfers, nor did they ignore women’s inherent inner ‘Shakti’ as ethereal beings,

aka goddesses. However, what the Indian feminist movement did fight for was the emancipation of women from the abyss that Indian societal constructs had cast them into. While these constructs remain as strong as ever, Indian feminism has transformed into a more populist and political version of itself. This means that feminist populism sells more than ever in these times, whether through cash transfer schemes or meagre monthly stipends. But a word of caution: whether these cash transfers are for goddesses or nyay (i.e., justice), these schemes offer no long-term financial incentive for women in the real sense. Conditional or unconditional transfers to women in the form of liquid cash in the short term usually run the risk of abuse and misuse in a patriarchal setup. Although in the short term it may lead to better household outcomes, this provides no security to women in their years of dependency.