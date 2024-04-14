Navigating the mid-level management dilemma

At GE, our introduction of a technical career path revealed many Indian employees’ preference for technical roles over managerial duties such as annual appraisals or funding intricacies, showing that not all aspire to be managers. I have observed across Indian MNCs a different risk -- that of becoming a ‘babu’ manager, emphasising the need for mid-level managers to evolve and continue to add hands-on value. As part of the start-up ecosystem, I recognise that the challenge for mid-level managers is to redefine leadership, foster innovation and agility by decoupling influence from traditional hierarchy, and create opportunities for driving change.