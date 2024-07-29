No budget boost for farm sector

The agriculture sector’s growth rate dropped dramatically from 4.7% in 2022–2023 to 1.4% in 2023–2024 (Economic Survey 2023–24). In the Union Budget 2024–2025, we expected major reforms from the government to bring the agricultural sector back on track. The whole budget allocation grew by 7.35%, from 44.90 lakh crore in 2023–24 (revised estimate) to 48.21 lakh crore in 2024–25 (budget estimate). Capital expenditures rose by 16.93% over 2023-24 (revised estimate) in the 2024–25 budget, which is a reflection of the Union government’s strong commitment to fostering economic growth through infrastructure development investments.

However, the budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector has seen a mere 4.58% increase from Rs 1.267 lakh crore to Rs 1.325 lakh crore in comparison with the 2023-24 budget (revised estimate). Significant reforms were anticipated in the production sector, which the government has neglected in the agriculture sector for the past 10 years. Approximately 99.9% of all expenses are attributed to the revenue account, with only 0.08% represented as capital expenditure. While the capital spending share for the overall budget increased from 22.23% in 2023–24 to 23.05% in 2024–25 (revised estimate), the finance minister has not implemented a comparable plan to stimulate capital investment in the agriculture sector.

The amount of the overall budget allocated to the agricultural sector was a mere 3.36% in 2022–2023, which dropped to 2.82% in 2023–2024 and further declined to 2.75% in the 2024–2025 budget. The allocation for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare saw an increase of 4.6% compared to last year’s budget. The Department of Agricultural Research and Education saw a slight uptick of 0.65% in the 2023-25 budget. Together, these two accounted for just 2.75% of the total budget expenditure. I firmly believe that the government has fallen short of its duty to prioritise agricultural education and research. Compared to the previous year’s budget, the government should have increased the allocation by at least 5%, instead of the current 0.65%.