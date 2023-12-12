No place to hide as the mountains move

The ongoing Conference of Parties-28 (CoP-28) global climate discussions in Dubai have been discussing several issues that relate to climate change. Notably, on the very first day, a resolution was passed and accepted by the President of CoP-28, Sultan Al Jaber of the UAE, that a “Loan and Damage Fund” will be created to assist those countries that have suffered the aberrations of climate change. The UAE, US, UK, Japan, and the European Union have already contributed $250 million to the proposed Loss and Damage Fund, but this is grossly insufficient to reverse the damage already done or implement ameliorative measures. This fund will address the needs of affected countries in terms of climate damage as a whole. But none is talking about the outcome of the Himalayan glacier melt that has been taking place for decades, affecting the livelihood of close to a quarter of a billion people, 240 million to be precise, who depend on the glaciers and the 10 major rivers, such as the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra, originating in the Himalayas. Another billion people living downstream of these rivers across eight countries, including India, are also dependent on the glacier-fed rivers. The Himalayan glaciers are melting 65% faster than the previous decade due to anthropogenic warming, potentially reducing the fresh water supply by 2 billion litres per day. This will inevitably adversely affect mountain agriculture. This author has made a detailed study of mountain agriculture, which has been published in the book Biodiversity in Agriculture, brought out by Springer Nature. Nepal will be severely affected, as will parts of India in the Himalayan region. And these regions need urgent help. Nearly a third of Nepal’s ice has disappeared during the last three decades, and it is directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions, which heat up the planet. The developed countries must clarify the delivery of US$100 billion and produce a plan to double adaptation finance to at least US$40 billion by 2025, according to Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. “But those sums are dwarfed by the scale of what’s needed,” he added, and he advocated reform in International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to better cater to the needs of developing countries like Nepal.