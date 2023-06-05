Positive aspects of failure 

A sense of failure is what generally makes people nervous, depressed, hopeless and sad. When one makes a mistake there are two possible kinds of responses. The first one is to become regretful. When he develops this, he will become disheartened, finally develop stress and become a victim of that stress, thus he may lose courage and be unable to do anything.

This is a negative aspect of making a mistake, but there is also a positive aspect to making mistakes. That is, it encourages you to engage in introspection and self-reassessment. When you do this, your mistake will turn into a mistake-plus. A mistake-plus is bound to activate your mind. It thus enables you to re-plan your life.

When you fail to grasp the first one that comes your way, there is always a second one in the offing. Availability of it will prevent you from succumbing to frustration and will enable you to re-plan your life. Failure does not mean defeat. Failure is the pillar of success.

No failure can stop you in your quest for success, provided you maintain your positivity.

According to the law of nature, there is always a positive aspect to every negative experience.

The only condition is that one should not become negative or succumb to despair.

There are seven ways that mentally strong people bounce back from failure: They practice acceptance of things they cannot change; they reframe the situation; they leverage their setback for future growth; they are honest with their feelings and acknowledge disappointment; they are optimistic; they may make meaning of their experiences and setback; they are self–compassionate.

Sri Krishna in Bhagavad Gita said: “One should be brave to accept failure.” Sri Krishna does not want us to be weak and cry due to failure. He wants us to become strong and accept the results as it is.

The Holy Quran says, “Your failure is just Allah’s way of showing you a different path to success.”

In the Bible it is mentioned, “God uses our failures to reveal our sin and change our future. Your failure will spur you on to work in a more effective way and to attain resounding success.”

Thus, initial failure can often be a blessing in disguise.