Proverbial popularity

Small though they are, proverbs are powerful. We see that wherever languages exist, proverbs are sure to be. These pithy but pointed sayings convey not only wisdom, but leave besides a lasting impact on the mind. However, quite a few of them send opposing signals. Consider these contradictory maxims: "Absence makes the heart grow fonder" but "Out of sight is out of mind"; "Look before you leap" but "Hesitate and you are lost"; "Great minds think alike" but "Fools seldom differ" and "Good things come in small packages" but "The bigger, the better". What do we make of this? Each proverb makes sense in its own way but is called into question by the diametrically opposed second one. Can we then rely on them to provide sound advice and direction or do they merely consist of "sound and fury signifying nothing"? This may come across as a difficult question, but an answer can be found.

Proverbs are powerful because they derive their inspiration from Life. The vagaries they present are the vagaries we encounter in everyday living. Let us see how this can be. We are born blind to the future yet our efforts to pierce the darkness never ceases. We hate pain but it can prove to be a symptom of a disease that can be overcome. We chase money thinking it can buy happiness though we see many are destroyed when they pursue it ceaselessly. Some relationships break down irretrievably but, with vain hopes, we continue to nurture them. We know death is a certainty, but hardly think about this and behave as if we are immortal. We often hurt those we love the most. We think lower animals are pests, use and abuse them, ignoring the role they play in making life comfortable and pleasant. These examples are only some of many.

Proverbs shed light on timeless truths. They may not be consistent with one another all the time but they function as guide-posts erected by those who have glimpsed reality. When we have to make a choice, proverbs lend a clarity that is hard to match. Life’s game seems to be the art of reconciling opposites and proverbs offer us great help in achieving this. No wonder then that their popularity is proverbial.