Self-discovery – the solution to all problems

Today, if one turns on the television to watch news, the level of misery that is shown through the visuals is simply unprecedented. Despite so much misery around, we still fail to take any action. Our hearts ache for the tragedies we witness, but only temporarily.

Learned people from various disciplines have tried to diagnose the present ailments of society from their own standpoint based on their respective disciplines. For example, if you ask an economist, he would say that all the present-day social, political and biological maladies ensue mainly from economic disparities and in-equalities and that the two economic systems are mainly responsible for poverty, malnutrition, armament race, political strife, etc and all of these sufferings could be eliminated once the man has economic security and equality and is free from his economic burdens.

Similarly, others will give their point of view and explain their own theories and justify their significance in eliminating the present miseries. However, most of these views are contradictory, illusory, and depressing and in response to these, we have become defeatist regarding the complex issues, yet we jump on to the more trivial causes to deliver equally trivial solutions.

At a time when we should be discussing real issues affecting the lives of millions of people, we entertain ourselves by watching so-called important people fight over news channel debates. In front of the curtain, is entertainment, distraction, and superficiality, while behind the curtain lurks the truth, the critical voice that is often silenced. So, who is to blame for this?? If we go deeper within, our analysis would reveal that the root cause of all these sufferings is identity crisis. Yes! it’s a truth that man does not know himself, nor does he correctly know his place in the cosmic scheme. As a result of this, he does not know his correct relationship with other human beings. We should understand that nothing can work unless man has a cordial relationship with his fellow beings based on some values which determine his rights and duties. So, what is utmost necessary in the present crisis is the rational, practical knowledge of the self that can serve as the correct basis for all human relationships.